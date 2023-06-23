Since the pandemic arrived, video game events have been in a debacle that has not yet been restored, even so, there are companies that have come forward as the organizers of TGS and gamescom. However, it seems that E3 it has not been able to rise, and now clues are being released that indicate an extinction that is not yet fully confirmed.

A few minutes ago, the Board of Tourism Commissioners The City of Los Angeles posted information about convention sales in the area and included a short note mentioning that E3 2024 and 2025 they are cancelled. And although its organizers have not yet confirmed anything, with what happened this year it would no longer be such a big surprise.

E3 canceled for 2024 & 2025, according to Los Angeles City Tourism Board of Commissioners https://t.co/LnbkMnDymNhttps://t.co/osyf1Q6DsN pic.twitter.com/37LeLZN8JR —Wario64 (@Wario64) June 22, 2023

Apparently, with the ease of being able to organize your own events, it seems that many companies and large publishers in the industry are no longer interested in participating in this Los Angeles fair. Proof of this is that sony from the 2018 it went completely off, then followed Electronic Arts and until Xboxwith own transmissions.

It is worth remembering that in this 2023 Nintendo made it known that they were not going to be participating in the event, and this could have led to the THAT to cancel the show, since it was the last major publisher to walk out on the party. Everything augurs that the suspension of what at some point was the most important thing in the industry in terms of exhibitions will be definitive.

Editor’s note: It is sad that all this is happening, although if everyone has already gotten off the boat, I understand that it should not continue. Of course, I would have liked at least once in my life.