E3 appears to be definitely dead. The E3 2024 and 2025 are currently deleted. This was reported by the Los Angeles City Tourism Board of Commissioners which, in its periodic meeting with updates on issues concerning tourism in the city of Los Angeles, unveiled a document drawn up on June 16, 2023 where a note on page 21 mentions the cancellation of the two editions of the event.

Los Angeles City Tourism Board of Commissioners document excerpt

Since this is an official document, there is little doubt about his reliability. E3 2024 should have taken place from June 11 next year, while the 2025 edition from June 3 of the following year. Both should have returned to presence after years in which they have been relegated to the digital world or have been completely absent, as in 2023.

On March 30, 2023, in an interview granted to gamesindustry.biz, Stanley Pierre-Louis, the president of the trade association ESA, the one that managed E3, had reaffirmed its willingness to organize a business event for the industry and would soon share news about it. He evidently failed to convince the operators of the sector to return to the fair.

ESA has not yet officially confirmed the news but, we reiterate, the source is to be considered more than reliable, given its role in the city of Los Angeles.