The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) with a press release officially confirmed that the 2022 edition of E3 has been canceled. But there is good news: the organization has announced the return of the event next year, with theE3 2023 What will be both face to face and digitally and with a renewed formula.

“E3 will return in 2023 with a revamped showcase celebrating new and exciting video games and industry innovations,” reads the ESA press release confirming the cancellation of the 2022 edition.

“We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether it is from the show floor or from your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring together community, media and industry in one format. and a completely new interactive experience. We look forward to introducing E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023. ”

It will undoubtedly be interesting to see the new E3 formula, but understandably we will have to wait a long time to find out more. Meanwhile, the announcement has come that the Summer Game Fest 2022 will take place in June complete with a pre-show hosted by Geoff Keighley.