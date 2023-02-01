Yesterday we reported that Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft will not be present officially atE3 2023 and today, a few hours later, one arrives official communication from ESAthe Entertainment Software Association that takes care of the organization, on this year’s new event.

This is not a direct answer to the question of the absence of the three producers in an official form, but it is clear that the association felt compelled to clarify something about the formula that the event will adopt this year, as many have wondered what would have become of E3 2023 without any of the major conferences.

In the release, ESA explains that “reviving a fair after a three-year hiatus and a global pandemic always has its challenges to face, which is why we conducted an extensive research (in collaboration with ESA companies) to identify the best partners to produce E3 with”.

With this, the association explains that it has chosen ReedPOP as main partner for organizing the event, which is also responsible for various other trade shows such as PAX and Comic Con. “We have made great progress in reformulating the event and have had great support from industry companies of all sizes and are not only thinking about E3 2023, but also early plans for 2024 and beyond.”

So ESA intends to continue also in the next years after E3 2023. “It is important to note that, even as the show evolves and adapts, this will not impact the main body of ESA’s work for the companies that are part of it. Our priority remains to support the policies that affect this industry at the state and federal levels”.

It is therefore not a direct response to the absence of Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft which is not commented in a precise manner, but ESA seems to imply that the fair will be different from usual and will perhaps deal more with insiders than with show for the public. However, “E3 news and developments” will be released in the near future.