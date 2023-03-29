IGN USA has published a report in which it signals a series of official statements from the various major publishers in the gaming world regarding their potential participation in theE3 2023. As we know, Xbox, Nintendo, Sony and Ubisoft will not participate in the event. But who else will be absent?

IGN USA explains that EA, Square Enix, Embracer Group, Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, Take-Two, and Warner Bros. Games did not respond to requests for comment, but Sega and Tencent have confirmed that they will not be at E3 2023. IGN USA also adds that, according to what it knows, various other publishers plan to skip the event, but have not yet officially announced it.

SAW he said, “After careful consideration, we have decided not to participate in E3 2023 as an exhibitor. We look forward to sharing more information about announced and unannounced projects in the future.”

Tencent said its Level Infinite division won’t be at E3 2023, but said it attended Play Days in 2022 and that it “was an ideal experience to showcase our games to the media.” I Play Days is the event managed by Geoff Keighley at the same time as E3.

Digital Devolver said: “While we always root for the success of any industry gathering promoting great games, we have never officially attended E3 and sadly have no plans to do so this year. We also confirm that we will not be hosting any events this year satellite in Los Angeles, but we look forward to returning to our beloved parking lot to do so if the opportunity arises for a future event at LACC.We are happy to report that we are well advanced in production on our annual Devolver Direct scheduled for June, of which we will inform you soon.”

Bandai Namco has not commented on its presence at E3, but has confirmed that it will wait at Play Days.

In general, IGN USA explains that many companies prefer to invest the little budget available towards more stable events, such as Gamescom or the recent PAX. The organizer, ReedPop, is also in a worrying situation according to IGN USA, which reports an internal email according to which Lance Fensterman, the company’s president for the past 14 years, is preparing to make way for the current vice president, Michael Kisken .

Also considering the aforementioned defection of Ubisoft, for the moment the situation does not seem rosy for E3 2023.