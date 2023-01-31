According to a report published by IGN, Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox and Nintendo will not take part directly in theE3 2023 this summer, which should mark the return of the Los Angeles event with great fanfare.

The newspaper claims to have received confirmation from multiple internal sources that none of the big three will take part in the event with a conference or will have its own stand on the show floor of the Los Angeles Convention Center.

As for Xbox, just a few days ago, Phil Spencer revealed in an interview with IGN that Microsoft is planning the traditional summer showcase, suggesting that it should take place in parallel or close to the Los Angeles event, without however confirming whether it will be part of the programming of E3 2023 or earlier. Spencer reiterated the company’s support for ESA, the body that organizes the event and of which Xbox is part of the board, but IGN’s sources declare that in any case there will not be a green-crossed stand.

Again according to the report, the same goes for Nintendo which, despite the Direct format, has always been present at E3 with its own stand. Finally, PlayStation has not taken part in the event since 2019 after alleged disagreements with the ESA and apparently will not participate this year either.

Neither ESA nor the big three of the gaming industry have commented on IGN’s report. Waiting for updates from official sources, we invite you to take this information for what it is, or indiscretions without official confirmation. In any case, if confirmed, it would be a serious blow for E3 2023, which has the task of bringing the event back into vogue after three decidedly forgettable years. In fact, we remind you that the 2020 and 2022 editions were canceled due to Covid-19, while the 2021 edition took place only digitally.

E3 2023 will take place between 13 and 16 June. ESA has previously promised that this year’s edition will have “titanic AAA reveals” and “world-shattering premieres”.