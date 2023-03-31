The organizers of the Entertainment Software Association have just announced that, following the withdrawal of major publishers such as Ubisoft, SEGA and Tencent, E3 2023 has been officially cancelled. These publishers join the big three who had already decided to disappear from the event, that is Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo.

Kyle Marsden-Kishglobal vice president of gaming at ReedPopstated the following:

“It was a tough decision given how hard we and our partners have gone into making this event happen, but we had to do what’s right for the industry and for E3. We appreciate and understand that the affected companies did not have playable demos ready and that resource challenges made attendance at this summer’s E3 an obstacle they could not overcome. For those who are committed to attending E3 2023, we regret not being able to offer you the showcase you deserve and expect from ReedPop events.”

ESA And ReedPop they later stated that “they will continue to work together for future E3 events.”

With the cancellation of this edition of the fair, it is reasonable to think that the time in which the Los Angeles event was the center of the gaming world and the most important showcase for announcements by each publisher and developer is now over. It is reasonable to think that we will no longer have new editions of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or at least not as we have experienced it so far. But only time will prove us right.

Source: ESA/ReedPop Street Polygon