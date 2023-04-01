GamesIndustry.bizwhose parent company ReedPop was organizing theE3 2023 before its cancellation this week, it issued an op-ed which explains in detail what happened. Apparently, according to the article in question (which bears the signature of Christopher Dring) would have been the industry to not «want this E3».

According to Dring, initially all but one of the major game companies were excited to attend E3 2023:

The companies talked about occupying enormous spaces. The E3 team was looking into how they could expand using the extra areas that hadn’t been used in previous years.

ReedPop said as recently as February that the event was going «full speed ahead». But even with E3 2023 just a few months away, the contracts hadn’t been signed and «the mood was changing», as revealed by Dring.

According to the editorial, among the reasons that would have pushed companies such as Ubisoft, Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo to withdraw are the period in which the event would take place And the lack of titles to show.

It also would appear that Microsoft was concerned about taking the stage at E3 the same year the company has laid off over 10,000 employees.

Dring also said that ReedPop, which also organizes events such as the PAX and the New York Comic-Con«it moved a little slower than anyone would have liked» and, despite the various difficulties, he tried to meet the various companies:

They were going to fix the wi-fi, improve the food, add a stronger digital component… it was everything anyone said they wanted. But in the end it turned out that they didn’t want that either.

E3 is owned by Entertainment Software Associationwhose associated companies are some of the same that abandoned the 2023 edition. According to Dring, the only thing that could have saved this year’s edition was to design the event differently than in previous years:

In hindsight, perhaps E3 should have been radically different, with a greater focus on digital.

What needs to be specified is that this year’s edition has been cancelled, not the event in general. Therefore, it cannot be excluded that E3 will return next year.