According to Andy Robinson, owner of the VGC portal and ex-developer of Playtonic, the official announcement of the cancellation of theE3 2023 by ReedPop, after the important defections revealed yesterday.

In fact, as we reported on our pages, Sega, Tencent, Devolver Digital and Ubisoft have confirmed that they will not take part in the event, despite the fact that the latter had confirmed its participation in recent weeks. They are also joined by Nintendo, Sony PlayStation, while Microsoft will hold a keynote in conjunction with the event but will not take part directly.

In light of the latest official news and rumors from his sources, Robinson says he wouldn’t be at all surprised if E3 2023 were canceled permanently, with the official announcement possibly coming as early as this week.

“It’s often hard to separate fact from conjecture about E3, but it’s no surprise I’m not hearing good things about it,” said Robinson. “I wouldn’t be surprised at all if it gets canceled this week, but I hope it doesn’t. I feel so sorry for those working the event who did everything they were asked to do. […] I was feeling super positive about it but there are too many rumors at the moment for me to be hopeful.”

In addition to the major defections we discussed earlier, according to IGN USA it also appears that Lance Fensterman, president of ReedPop for the past 14 years, is on the verge of stepping down, which would seem to reinforce the pessimism surrounding this year’s edition. In any case, for now take Robinson’s words as mere speculation, awaiting official confirmation or denial.