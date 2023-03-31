Recently many companies have confirmed their absence from theE3 2023an event that would return this year under new management, but which perhaps will not return at all.

Two sources confirmed a ign that, after the series of refusals received, this edition will not be made as it has not aroused the right interest in the industry.

The cancellation would appear to have come via e-mailand only after the report published by IGN did ESA officially respond.

It was a tough decision given the effort we and our partners have put into this event, but we have to do what’s right for the industry and for E3. We appreciate and understand that interested companies would not have playable demos ready and that it would be very difficult to overcome the obstacles for this edition. For those committed to E3 2023, we are sorry that we will not be able to give you the space you deserve and have come to expect from past ReedPop events.

With this, of course, we are talking about the 2023 event: ReedPop And ESA they will collaborate again for the next editions. Recall that E3 2023 should have been held from June 13 to June 16, in Los Angeles, returning to being a live event after the last one that took place in 2019.