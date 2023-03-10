ReedPop, organizer of theE3 2023confirmed the Digital Week start date: it is June 11, 2023 and will give space to various events, such as PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show. At the same time, however, it is not clear what the level of participation of the largest publishers in the sector will be.

Nintendo has already confirmed that it will not be part of E3 2023. Sony PlayStation has been away from this show for years, so it is highly credible that it will not be part of it again this year. Microsoft, on the other hand, organized its own Xbox showcase for the same day, followed by one for Starfield.

At the moment, Ubisoft is the only company to have confirmed its presence at E3 2023, with “many games” to announce, however it is still unclear if it will host a live event, a pre-recorded digital show or if it will be present on the show floor with stands and game stations.

Everything we know, according to the official statements from the organizer of E3 2023, is that “Exhibitors, from AAA companies to indies and tech companies, will be announced ahead of the show.” Three months before the event, therefore, it is not clear how much interesting it will be possible to see in Los Angeles.

It will be possible to enter E3 2023 from 13 to 16 June at the Los Angeles Convention Center: this period will be divided into “Business Days” (for press and professionals) and “Gamer Days” (for consumers).