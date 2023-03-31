L’E3 2023 was deletedbut not the gaming summer: this seems to be the sense of a controversial post published by the Twitter profile of Summer Game Fest and probably signed by its organizer, the Canadian journalist Geoff Keighley.

As everyone knows by now, E3 2023 was officially canceled yesterday, after the numerous defections by the most important publishers, who emptied the event of its main attractions.

Incapable of defending itself from a summer competition that has become fierce in recent years, the Electronic Entertainment Expo has therefore been shelved, probably forever, and on social networks the public has divided between those who even rejoiced at this decision and those who instead considered it bad news for the industry.

Well, the Summer Game Fest tweet was judged by several users as “indelicate”, at least. The choice of words is certainly not accidental and it seems that the event organized by Keighley wanted to claim what in his eyes is a victory, the defeat of an institution like E3 by much less famous appointments on paper.

However, we will be able to follow the Summer Game Fest on June 8th: there will be announcements and updates from over twenty-five of the main publishers, producers and developers of video games.