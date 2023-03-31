E3 2023 canceled after no one wanted to participate

The plan was for E3 2023 to take place from June 13 to 26. at the Los Angeles Convention Center, however, ESA told its partners that the event would not take place.

According to the ESA, the 2023 event did not garner the necessary interest to run it in a way that showcased the size, strength, and impact of the video game industry.

It is worth noting that many companies were announcing that they would not attend the event and that, in the end, must have led to a kind of consensus not being reached, even with the company that was contracted to hold the event.

We will also have to wait for some kind of statement in which the official announcement is made. What we must not lose sight of is that Microsoft will not stop having its conference, nor will Ubisoft. It is likely that PlayStation has its own and that Summer Game Fest is a kind of substitute for what E3 2023 was going to be.

We'll see how all this ends, because a year ago it was said that this event was going to take place and finally it didn't happen. We'll see how the video game industry reacts. What do you think of this E3 announcement?