The organization was looking for alternative formulas for this next edition.

The popular Los Angeles video game fair It presented in its edition of the past 2021 up to 36 new games, among which were great titles such as Forza Horizon 5, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy or Metroid Dread. However, we came from a 2020 where the global health crisis he had managed to end all face-to-face events in the industry.

The fair sought to hold a hybrid eventThe situation for E3 was especially painful, being forced to cancel the event and preparing to new formulas with a view to the future. After a completely digital 2021 and with a more positive outlook Regarding the pandemic, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) considered the possibility of preparing a new event for 2022 where the physical and the digital would be mixed.

However, as shared VentureBeat, concern about the current spike in infections has led ESA to bet again on the online event. “Due to the continuing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not take place in person in 2022“.

The current peak of the pandemic forces to rule out face-to-face optionsAlthough the current peak of infections could have reduced significantly for the summer months, the organization of the event is in full recruitment period for the companies that would occupy the space of the fair. Meanwhile, Geoff Keighley has already launched the website of its Summer Game Fest 2022 event, who for another year will coexist and compete with E3 digitally, after closing its 2021 edition with large numbers and the long-awaited Elden Ring trailer. 3DJuegos have also experienced the changes in this legendary video game fair and we will tell you how the changes have felt after its last digital edition.

