After a year skipped ed an E3 2021 held in a fully digital format, the organizers of the largest videogame fair in the world would have liked come back to fully experience the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately the Entertainment Software Association was hit by the harsh reality like all of us: with the fourth wave of the pandemic in full swing, it is not yet time to let our guard down (although it could be this June, when E3 classically takes place… but organizing an event of a certain size requires some notice after all).

Due to the continuing health risk from Covid-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022. We are still excited about the future of E3 and look forward to it. announce more details soon.

E3 2022 will then take on a digital-only form again. ESA has already gained some experience last year, providing fans with eventful days through the “fair” app: with all the empathy we can put in place for American gamers, for us Europeans it means an E3 more loaded with remotely accessible content… so, nothing to complain about.

There are still several months to go until this year’s fair, so it’s still early to say how it will fare and whether Geoff Keighley’s (just reconfirmed) Summer Game Fest will represent a worthy opponent this summer. What do you think about it? Let us know on our Facebook group.

