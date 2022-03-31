As recently confirmed, E3 2022 has been officially canceled. Following when it emerged that the Los Angeles conference would again see a shift in the digital version, as detailed here, there was also talk of the alleged total cancellation.

Therefore, this year we will not have the opportunity to admire the conferences that make up the huge event known in the world of video games due to the many contents that are explored.

It seems that even in the course of 2022, with everything becoming more and more likely after E3 2022 has been canceled, we will see the various events being hosted in another location, such as the Summer Game Fest.

For sure, over the next few days, the main companies in the sector that are part of the well-known conference will be able to declare their news for this summerthus letting fans have the opportunity to find out what awaits them in place of the classic Los Angeles conference that has accompanied players for a very long time.

At the moment, theESAthe official company that manages the conference in question, has not been able to provide official statements regarding the cancellation of E3 2022. It is plausible to imagine that once again the problems related to Covid-19with the war between Russia and Ukraine also making the global situation less and less stable.

However, it should be emphasized that the association had already confirmed that the situation was particularly at risk and we could have seen a cancellation of this type on the horizon, including various insiders who had talked about everything. To investigate the matter by talking about the alleged cancellation, in fact, Jeff Grubb had also been thereas we have had the opportunity to learn more about in this article.

Therefore, all that remains is to wait for more information on the issue at the moment, hoping that the ESA publishers can soon clarify what happened.

Update: Geoff Keighley reconfirmed this year’s event.