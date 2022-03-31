After much uncertainty, this March 31, ESA officially announced that E3 2022 is canceled in its entirety. In other words, both the digital event and the face-to-face activities, previously canceled, will not take place.

The ad did Will Powers, Razer PR Directorone of the exhibiting brands this year, who Through their social networks, they explained that they were informed that E3 2022 was completely canceledwithout the opportunity to carry out any activity within the framework of this event.

Originally, This year’s E3 would be held in person, after constant months of low COVID-19 cases. However, with the increase in the number of infections derived from the entry of the omicron variant in America, it was rethought and switched to digital format.

As the months passed, the organization did not communicate progress in the organization and that tensed the environment for the exhibiting brands, as reported by IGN. The discussions about the realization of the digital edition never escalated and the ESA did not even have the opportunity to announce the cancellation, but it was third parties who made it known.

E3 will not return in 2022

This event, one of the largest in the video game industry, has changed over the years, being the brands and developers themselves who have gone ahead, doing their own events and taking advantage of digital formats to break away from organizations like this one.

Likewise, those companies that are dedicated to the manufacture of components or hardware parts take advantage of fairs or exhibitions of a more technical nature to present them to both investors and the general public.

For now, There is no official statement outlining the reasons and actions that ESA will take regarding E3 in the future..

