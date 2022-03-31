The decision has been communicated to the US media and companies.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated March 31, 2022, 22:21 75 comments

The E3 2022 It has been canceled. After several weeks of silence on the part of the organization, this afternoon the US video game employers have communicated the decision to several US media, including the IGN portal. In this way, the once great North American video game fair will not be held this year, in any way after the commitment to a digital format in 2021.

The organization hopes to regroup for a big comeback in 2023The news broke a few minutes ago via a Twitter message from Will Powers, director of public relations for peripherals maker Razer, which IGN was able to verify moments later. Sources consulted by the specialized portal have also been able to confirm the first plans of the ESA after the non-celebration of E3 this June: “regroup for a big comeback in 2023”, so it seems that this is not the end of the convention. About the next E3, the Axios journalist, Stephen Totilo, has shared from his twitter account confirmation that this will be a face-to-face and digital event.

Not because it is expected, it is no longer shocking news for the video game world. Thus, the first reactions have not been long in coming, including that of the Canadian communicator Geoff Keighley, who has seized the occasion to remember that the Summer Game Fest does return this year, promising a party for the entire industry.

E3 will return in 2023

“We will dedicate all of our energy and resources to bringing a revitalized E3 with a physical and digital experience. the next summer“, the organization of the event has reported. “Whether you enjoy it from the venue or through your favorite electronic device, the 2023 event will once again bring together the gaming community, the media and the industry in new formats. and interactive experiences”, they add in their concise statement.

“We are looking forward to presenting E3 live in Los Angeles in 2023 to fans around the world,” concludes their message, which is still a similar promise to the one they made after the canceled E3 2020 and the lack of support it received. to face that appointment in digital format. As a result of this, other digital events arose that little by little have been subtracting prominence.

E3 2022 was going to be a digital event

In January, the organization of the event announced that this year it would once again bet on a digital format, justifying the measure by the increase, then, in the cases of Covid-19 in the United States. “Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding Covid-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not take place in person in 2022“. Finally it will not be like that either and E3 2022 has been canceled, just as it happened in 2020 in the midst of a pandemic.

E3 2021 was a disappointment for many, although it left the presentation of up to 36 games, including video games such as A Plague Tale: Requiem, Forza Horizon 5, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy or Metroid DREAD among a long etcetera.

