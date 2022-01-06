E3 2022 will also take place this year exclusively in digital, contrary to what was previously announced: the event in presence was canceled due to concerns about the variant’s diffusion Omicron.

E3 2022 was supposed to be an in attendance event, but the latest updates related to the pandemic pushed the organizers to reconsider their decision, albeit to the detriment of the event itself.

“Due to the health risks related to COVID-19 and its potential impact on exhibitor and visitor safety, E3 will not take place in attendance in 2022,” ESA said.

“Nonetheless, we are excited for the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details on the new edition soon.”

In short, even this year E3 will take place only in digital format: beyond the official statements, the disappointment of the public and organizers is palpable.