L’E3 2022 was completely erased, this is what Will Powers points out. The man explains that there will be no event, neither in digital nor in live format.

The information was shared via Twitter, as you can see below. Powers – PR Lead at Razer and former employee of DeepSilver, PlayStation and Tencent Games – wrote: “Just got an email … It’s official, digital E3 has been officially canceled for 2022. I have mixed feelings about that. about…”

Following this, Powers was asked if, by any chance, the expression “digital E3” could mean that the event would only be available live. The man replied that, according to official statements from ESA, E3 is “officially canceled canceled“. The PR therefore confirms that there will be no type of event.

IGN USA also confirms that E3 2022 has been canceled and that the organizer – ESA – had already made this decision in January 2022, but has not been able to reveal it until today. According to what has been indicated, however, ESA intends to organize a great return for 2023.

We remember that theE3, as a rule, it takes place at the beginning of June and collects multiple events, live and live streaming, for the videogame world. In recent years, especially with the arrival of the pandemic, the conference has however lost its importance, as various companies offered their events in a separate format. Sony PlayStation, for example, has been away from E3 for many years.

There will obviously be other events and the individual videogame companies will offer their direct dedicated to the upcoming games, but for the moment we don’t know what the plans are. Tell us, what do you think of the cancellation of E3 2022?

In any case, according to rumors there will be a big Ubisoft event with 20 games before June.