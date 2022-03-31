The Entertainment Software Association announced that the 2022 edition ofElectronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles has been permanently canceled. After two years of stoppage due to the pandemic, E3 was supposed to return next summer with the new edition in attendance, but it had already been announced that it would remain online again this year. Now ESA confirms that E3 is definitively postponed to summer 2023. “We will use all our energy and resources to create and revitalize the E3 experience both digitally and in person. Whether you are following it from home or on the show floor, the 2023 edition will once again bring together the community, the media and the video game industry with a completely new and interactive format “, declared the organizing association. A date for E3 2023 has not yet been announced.