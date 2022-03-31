Bad news for fans ofElectronic Entertainment Expoa fair that now really looks like destined to disappear, at least in its current iteration. After having skipped the 2020 edition due to the sudden onset of the pandemic, and a version of 2021 “incomplete”, digital only and without the presence of many important publishers who preferred to carry out replacement in-house conferences, E3 2022 was again canceled in full. In fact, there will not even be a virtual stage.

For 2022, the organizers of the event in agreement with the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) had no plans to host a physical event in person, repeating last year’s digital experience, citing the resulting health problems as motivation. from the then nascent Omicron variant in January. However, these initial plans for a new online edition remained in the air for a while, and there was never any talk of canceling the event entirely.

“Due to the continuing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022“, ESA said in a statement at the material time, then in January. “We are still excited about the future of E3 and can’t wait to announce more details soon.” It seems we will never know these details, because the edition will not see the light again this year. It is not difficult to imagine why: as we had already written in one of our editorial in unsuspected times, the major publishers are “tired” of having to reduce all the hype cycle to one week only, that ofE3 2022preferring instead to spread various announcements and presentations throughout the year, also preferring to have more control over the way news circulates.

Certainly, the various Nintendo Direct, State of Play they Xbox Showcase are gaining ground as preferred methods of announcing new titles in the works. Less charm than E3, of course, but also lower costs for companies, better logistics and timing, and greater control of their audience. In short, we are waiting for news on a possible edition of 2023, but it seems that the best years of this fair are now behind us. In all of this, who is gloating Geoff Keighleyorganizer of the The Game Awards, which seem very ready to steal the first place among the events dedicated to the most successful video games.

Source: ESA Street Kotaku