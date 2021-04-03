After the financial problems that E3 has passed under the direction of ESA and the abandonment that it has had on the part of Ea, Sony and Activision, rumors arose that the announced event would have a ‘premium’ cost.

These rumors were increased by the positive results EA and Ubisoft have had in their independent ESA events, but it seems that E3 is reluctant to die and is taking a step in the right direction.

‘VGC: E3 2021 will be a digital event and could be paid’

E3 online and free

This event will be another one that will be held online due to the pandemic, so this event was renamed ‘Electronic Entertainment Experience’ and will begin on June 13 and will last three days.

This event will include announcements, demos, among other events that will be announced in the following days. Some will be exclusive through their official application, you only need to register.

It was through a tweet that the official ESA account denied that E3 2021 has a cost for its attendees: It will be completely free, no matter where you participate from.

There are still many publishers to confirm their participation, so we do not yet know the games, events or possible announcements that will be in the online event.

Due to the monetary and attendance problems it has had in recent years, the future for E3 2021 is still uncertain, but at least we know that this was not just another April’s Fools Day joke.

Jimeemij: ‘April’s fools or not…?’

E3: ‘No joke today’

We also recommend reading:



