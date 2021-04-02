The great world fair of videogames Electronic Entertainment Expo, popularly known by its acronym “E3”, will be back and in free form amid rumors that indicate an edition with content that can be accessed by payment.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) confirmed in February the celebration of E3, and this Friday gave details of its format, already far from the presence of previous editions and closer to the usual internet broadcasts.

The organization of the main annual convention of the video game industry also revealed that there will be no payment elements in the digital celebration of E3 2021, in response to information shared by VideogamesChronicle.

The E3 video game fair is held annually in Los Angeles, California. Bloomberg.

The specialized media picked up the supposed plans of the ESA to offer some content, such as demos or premium packages, in exchange for a subscription of about 35 dollars, according to their sources.

An ESA source assured in this regard that “there will be no elements in E3 2021 that are behind a paid pass or paywall“.

And now, the organization reiterated on Twitter its intention to offer “a free event for all attendees, “promising to share more details” soon. “

Tokyo Game Show without audience

The great Asian video game exhibition has already begun to give signals about its 2021 edition, after having ventured into the streaming for the first in its history due to the pandemic situation.

The event, which will be held from October 30 to 3, I would not return to the presence despite a global context that is beginning to be reactivated thanks to vaccines, as revealed by the Japanese site Gematsu.

Tokyo Game Show is one of the largest video game fairs in the world. Photo: EFE.

However, the Japanese convention will have a minimal physical presence, with a space for press and influencers to test games and conduct interviews.

The rest of the game presentations and the contents of Tokyo Game Show 2021 will be transmitted through YouTube, Twitch and different social networks

Gamescom 2021 embraces hybrid format

Meanwhile, in Europe, the famous convention for gamers Gamescom recently announced its plans for its 2021 edition, which will have a hybrid format unlike last year’s digital event.

According to the organizers of Gamescom 2021, which will take place between August 25 and 29, the fair will feature the common digital events that have become overcrowded since the arrival of the pandemic, but this time it will also have physical participation.

Gamescom is held annually in Cologne, Germany. Photo: REUTERS.

“The community and industry want the on-site experience in addition to a digital Gamescom,” acknowledged the organizers.

The hybrid format of the Cologne, Germany video game fair comprises an entertainment area “specially designed to reduce the number of face-to-face visitors.”

Mobile World Congress

Unlike the gamer conventions, the tech giants Google and Intel, both based in the United States, joined the list of casualties of the (Mobile World Congress) of Barcelona this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two companies are thus following in the footsteps of other important companies that decided not to participate in person in MWC 2021, such as Ericsson, Nokia, Cisco, Facebook, Microsoft, Sony or BT.

Google and Intel decided not to participate in the 2021 Mobile World Congress. Photo: Marc González Aloma – Europa Press.

The semiconductor and chip manufacturer Intel reported this Thursday that it will not attend the MWC in Barcelona this year because the coronavirus pandemic continues to be a risk, so will limit your presence “only to the digital realm”.

“We will miss our partners and customers in person this year, but we are looking forward to joining them and the GSMA online and in future events where we can participate in person,” Intel said in a statement posted to a specialized website.