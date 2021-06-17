The videogame summer appointment par excellence is becoming more and more jagged, also due to the mandatory digital nature of the events. We all continue to call it E3, but within it we now find several actors all independent from each other.

All the more reason this year it seems to us of fundamental importance to sum up the events together with you! And after completing the recap article on all the video games announced in these days, the ball goes to you!

Answer this survey to let us know what, in your opinion, were the best games and moments of E3 2021!

As is now our custom, all the finalist games that will come out of this poll will then compete in a fight to the last vote on our Facebook page.