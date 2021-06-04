Although some details are still missing, days and times of the conferences of the E3 2021. Last year this important event focused on video games was absent due to THAT he couldn’t organize it the way he wanted.

But 2020 is a thing of the past, and now it is a ‘clean slate’. Details were recently shared about the presentations that will take place and that we share with you.

E3 2021 conference schedules revealed

The event will be completely digital, and the hosts will be Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez, Jacki Jing Y Greg miller. It will include classic press conferences, industry panels, publisher presentations, and extended broadcasts.

Likewise, there will be special appearances by various celebrities. What will the companies have planned? We do not know, but there is no doubt that they will seek to attract everyone’s attention.

Regarding the conference schedules of the E3 2021, we want to emphasize that they are based on Pacific time. Depending on your area, they must make the corresponding adjustment.

If they are in central Mexico, as well as Peru, they have to add two hours. Everything starts from June 12. The pre-broadcast of the event will begin at 10:00 am PT. That same day there will be presentations of Ubisoft Y Gearbox entertainment.

Microsoft and Bethesda Softworks in the same conference

Similarly, a session with Gamesbeat. What concerns to Ubisoft, this French publisher and developer shared with us that his event Ubisoft Forward of E3 2021 It will be at 2:00 pm according to Mexico City time (12:00 pm PT).

There it will present a very diverse line of content, including fan favorites, newly announced titles and surprises. On June 13 the streaming The previous one will start at 8:45 am PT.

It will be at 10:00 am PT that the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. As shared before, both companies will have a joint conference.

That same day the presentations of Square enix, the PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show. What concerns to Square enix, has already announced that its event will begin at 12:15 pm PT. But that same day there will also be more broadcasts.

Nintendo will close E3 through its Nintendo Direct

In this case, they are Warner Bros. Games & Back4Blood Y 24 Entertainment, who have yet to confirm the schedules of their conferences of the E3 2021. On June 14 the event continues.

Again, the broadcast starts at 8:00 a.m. PT, and that day there will be presentations from Take-Two Interactive, Mythical Games, Freedom games, Razer Y Capcom. Verizon and Intellivision will also be present with a session with VENN.

The conference schedules of the E3 2021 June 15 start at 8:00 am PT. On this last day of E3 will be held on Nintendo direct starting at 9:00 am PT.

Once finished the Nintendo Treehouse: Live, which will last for about three hours. Other companies and media with events will be Bandai namco, Yooreka Games Y GameSpot. The Official E3 2021 Awards Show.

