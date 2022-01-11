Although one might think that Summer Game Fest is one of the most popular events in recent years, with viewers constantly increasing, a recent study by Twitter has revealed that E3 2021 it surpassed the Geoff Keighley celebration in popularity.

According to recent statistics from Twitter, E3 2021 was the most talked about event of 2021. Instead, the Summer Game Fest was in fifth place, being not only surpassed by the ESA event, but for The Game Awards, the awards given by Geoff Keighley, the Xbox Games Showcase and Gamescom 2021.

-E3 2021 (@ E3)

-The Game Awards (@TheGameAwards)

-Xbox Games Showcase (@Xbox)

-Gamescom 2021 (@Gamescom)

-Summer Game Fest 2021 (@SummerGameFest)

However, there are no official details regarding the number of interactions that each event obtained on this social network. Unfortunately, and as you surely already know, this did not prevent the face-to-face event of E3 2022 from being canceled. We can only wait and see if this year’s digital celebration manages to at least be popular enough to get this position once.

On related topics, you can learn more about this year’s Summer Game Fest here. Similarly, it seems that the decision to cancel E3 was made last year.

Editor’s Note:

While this seems to be a good thing, this list does not take into account the type of comments. Although E3 2021 has taken the first position on this list, let’s remember that many of the tweets we saw last year were related to negative aspects that we saw during this event.

Via: Twitter