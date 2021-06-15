Like other companies focused on video games, Razer had its space in the E3 2021, which he used to reveal new products. Among them, one particularly stands out laptop, the Razer Blade 14.

This new model stands out for its processor AMD, a AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX eight-core, plus a GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, and a stylish display Quad HD 165Hz. All in a chassis of just 14 inches.

Razer Blade 14, small and ideal for video games

But it was not the only thing revealed by the company. He too Raptor 27, a certified PC monitor THX, in addition to the new charger Razer USB-C GaN. Returning to the subject of laptop, has the best quality of lighting and sound.

In the first case thanks to Razer Chroma RGB, and the second, for its technology THX Spatial Audio for dynamic sound. Regarding its processor, it supports up to 16 threads with a maximum clock of 4.6GHz.

They are the future! Razer is serious with its full face masks and RGB

This allows this computer to load games very fast, reduce latency when playing games, and process data at incredible speed. It also stands out for a 12-hour battery charge.

As far as your graphics card is concerned, it is based on the architecture Ampere from NVIDIA. Because of that it offers improved ray tracing and Artificial intelligence advanced. This results in more immersive and detailed worlds.

A laptop with high specs and features

It also incorporates technologies Dynamic boost, Whisper Mode 2.0 Y PUB resizable. Your monitor ranges from Full HD 144Hz until Quad HD 165Hz with a great display of colors.

The Razer Blade 14 It also stands out for its sleek and slim design, measuring just 0.66 ”x 8.66” x 12.59 ”. Which is the laptop A smaller video game focus uses vaporized liquid to dissipate heat. It also has a webcam at 720p.

Likewise, with an infrared sensor, customizable keyboard, advanced speakers and a large number of ports. It is a true ‘workhorse’ focused on video games.

Regarding the Razer USB-C GaN, it is a great complement to this machine. With a load of 130W, it has two USB-C and two USB-A ports, which allows charging a wide range of devices. What about the Raptor 27? It has very high performance.

Raptor 27, an ideal monitor to enjoy video games

It is a monitor at 165Hz and with a response time of 1 millisecond. It has a very high image quality and supports very high frame count per second. It is ideal for the most demanding AAA games. Has a resolution QHD (2560 × 1440), supporting adaptive sync technology. This device offers deeper blacks and more vibrant colors. It is ideal to take advantage of it with the best games on the market.

How much does all of the above cost? The starting price of the Razer Blade 14 It is $ 1,799.99 (more than $ 36 thousand pesos). Regarding the USB-C GaN Charger, okay $ 179.99 ($ 3 thousand 591 pesos).

The monitor Raptor 27, which comes out until the third quarter of the year, will cost $ 799.99 dollars (more than $ 16 thousand pesos). His VESA Mount Adapter will come out at the same time, priced at $ 99.99 ($ 2 thousand 5 pesos). For more details, consult the website official.

Source: Press Release.




