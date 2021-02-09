Despite having already left 2020 behind, unfortunately, it still seems that we are a bit far from recovering normality. That’s why we still see a marked trend to replace mass events towards the digital format, now being the E3 2021, the video game fair, which after the cancellation of the past E3 2020, seeks a reinvention.

As they have shared since The Verge, the ESA (Entertainment Software Association) organizers of this video game fair, would have assured that «we can confirm that we are transforming the experience for E3 2021. And we’ll share exact details on how we’re bringing the global gaming community together soon.«.

Some details that also confirm from the web Video Games Chronicle, which also managed to contact the organization, and which ensures that ESA would have even outlined its plans for E3 2021, with an event that will take place from June 15 to 17, and in which a preview night will be held on June 14, several two-hour presentation sessions, an awards ceremony, and some small broadcasts from various game publishers, influencers and other personalities and media in the sector.

Furthermore, in this ESA scheme it would also have been detailed that the transmission event will be supplemented by media previews the week before, with game demos scheduled to appear at the event to be released on consumer platforms, and even the ability to remotely stream playable demos for the media.

Traditionally, E3 has been one of the biggest weeks in the gaming industry, and the event showcased some of the biggest announcements of the year. However, in recent years, ESA has faced pressure to redefine E3 2021, as some major publishers such as Sony, EA or Ubisoft, have chosen to skip the event in favor of organizing their own events during the week that E3 is normally held.

For its part, the association has once again insisted that a unified digital gaming event would undoubtedly capture the world’s attention more effectively than a series of smaller, independent programs.

And is that ESA is funded and serves the interests of game publishersTherefore, despite the ambitious nature of all these plans, we would still have to wait for its members, the most important video game companies in the world, to give their approval to this change in trend for the fair.

«We’re having great conversations with publishers, developers, and businesses across the board, and we look forward to sharing the details about your participation soon.«, They assured from the association.