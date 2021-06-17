According to the latest analysis from Stream Hatchet, the Nintendo’s E3 2021 conference it was the one that attracted the highest number of people. They were 3.1 million players logged in at the same time to see what the big N had to show for the future of the Switch. In this context, the numbers of Devolver Digital, capable of attracting 1.1 million people simultaneously, almost as much as Ubisoft and Square Enix.

The data reported by Stream Hatchet say that the maximum peak of viewers, considering both the Twitch and Youtube streams is 3.1 million people for Nintendo, 2.3 million for Xbox and Bethesda, 1.4 million for Ubisoft , 1.3 million for Square Enix, 1.1 million for Devolver Digital.

These are rather eloquent data, which indicate the state of health of Nintendo, which thanks to Switch has managed to regain love and attentions of the general public. Good second position for Xbox, which could have “paid”, along with the other big companies that have streamed these days, the fact of having allowed everyone to broadcast their event.

The success of a tiny publisher like Devolver which, however, thanks to its crazy communication strategy, has become one of the essential appointments of the fair. Good numbers also for Square Enix which, despite the somewhat weak conference, recorded performances similar to the much more concrete Ubisoft, perhaps crippled by the many leaks that hit it every year.

What was your favorite conference?