Nintendo he beat Xbox toE3 2021: the Direct of the Japanese house was most watched show of the event, with a peak of 3.1 million spectators against the 2.3 million of the Microsoft conference.

So let’s go back to talking about views, after those of Battlefield 2042, the most followed game of the Xbox conference, and those of Starfield, whose reveal trailer has totaled over 7 million views, but in this case referring to the participation of the public during the various direct.

It is interesting to note that this year’s Xbox Showcase was the most successful ever, not surprisingly since it could also count on the important contribution of the titles Bethesda, from the aforementioned Starfield to the novelty of Redfall.

The winner, however, was Nintendo: either for the expectations towards the possible announcement of Nintendo Switch Pro, which as we know in the end there was, or for the waiting for the trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

According to data collected by Stream Hatchet, Ubisoft placed third in the Ranking of the most viewed shows of E3 2021 with a peak of 1.4 million viewers, barely exceeding the conference Square Enix and its 1.3 million viewers.

Finally, the fifth place of Devolver Digital, which despite certainly more limited means than the companies mentioned up to now has consolidated its popularity at E3 with 1.1 million spectators.