L’E3 2021 it is over, and with all the games that have been announced during the various events it is normal not to remember a game release. Fortunately, below is a practical list of games coming out this year or next year, including specific dates and launch windows.
Summer Game Fest
- Sky: Children of Light on Switch (Thatgamecompany), June 29, 2021
- Tribes of Midgard (Norsfell), July 27, 2021
- Sable (Shedworks), September 23, 2021
- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes (Supermassive Games), October 22, 2021
- Lost Ark (Smilegate), fall 2021
- Jurassic World: Evolution 2 (Frontier), 2021
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Blood Hunt (Sharkmob), 2021
- Elden Ring (From Software), January 21, 2022
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (Gearbox), early 2022
- Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios), 2022
Koch Media
- King’s Bounty 2 (1C Entertainment), August 24, 2021
- Encased (Dark Crystal Games), September 2021
- Crossfire Legion (Blackbird Interactive), 2022
- Dolmen (Massive Work Studio), 2022
- Gungrave GORE (Studio Iggymob), 2022
- Scars Above (Mad Head Games), 2022
- The Chant (Brass Token), 2022
- The Last Oricru (GoldKnights), 2022
Ubisoft
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy), September 2, 2021
- Rainbow Six Extraction (Ubisoft Montreal), September 16, 2021
- Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft Paris / Pune / Shanghai, Room8), November 4, 2021
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Massive Entertainment), 2022
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan), 2022
Devolver Digital
- Death’s Door (Acid Nerve), July 20, 2021
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games), 2021
- Tumble Time (Nopopo), 2021
- Demon Throttle (Doinksoft), 2022
- Trek to Yomi (Leonard Menchiari, Flying Wild Hog), 2022
- Wizard with a Gun (Galvanic Games), 2022
Xbox and Bethesda
- Flight Simulator on Series X | S (Asobo Studio), July 27, 2021
- The Ascent (Neon Giant), July 29, 2021
- Hades on Xbox and PlayStation consoles (Supergiant Games), August 13, 2021
- Twelve Minutes (Luis Antonio), Aug.19, 2021
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine), August 25, 2021
- Aragami 2 (Lince Works), September 17, 2021
- Diablo 2: Resurrected (Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions), September 23, 2021
- Battlefield 2042 (DICE), October 22, 2021
- Age of Empires 4 (Relic Entertainment), October 28, 2021
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games), November 9, 2021
- The Anacrusis (Stray Bombay), fall 2021
- Shredders (I-Illusions), December 2021
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries), late 2021
- Among Us on Xbox (Innersloth), 2021
- Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl (GSC Game World), April 28, 2022
- Redfall (Arkane Austin), summer 2022
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios), November 11, 2022
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio), 2022
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Rabbit and Bear), 2022
- Party Animals (Recreate Games), 2022
- Replaced (Sad Cat Studios), 2022
- Slime Rancher 2 (Monomi Park), 2022
- Somerville (Jumpship), 2022
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Rabbit and Bear), 2023
Square Enix
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection (Deck Nine, Dontnod Entertainment), September 30, 2021
- Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal), October 26, 2021
- Hitman Sniper: The Shadows (Square Enix Montréal), 2021
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Team Ninja), 2022
Nintendo
- Worms Rumble on Switch (Team17), June 23, 2021
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 on Switch (Vicarious Visions), June 25, 2021
- WarioWare: Get it Together (Nintendo EPD, Intelligent Systems), September 10, 2021
- Dragon Ball Z Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set (CyberConnect2), September 24, 2021
- Astria Ascending (Artisan Studios), September 30, 2021
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio), October 5, 2021
- Metroid Dread (MercurySteam, Nintendo EPD), October 8, 2021
- Mario Party Superstars (NDcube), October 29, 2021
- Cruis’n Blast on Switch (Raw Thrills), Fall 2021
- Shin Megami Tensei 5 (Atlus), November 12, 2021
- Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, November 12, 2021
- Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp (WayForward), December 3, 2021
- Danganronpa Decadence (Spike Chunsoft), 2021
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water remaster (Koei Tecmo), 2021
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (Nintendo EPD), 2022
