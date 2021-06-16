L’E3 2021 it is over, and with all the games that have been announced during the various events it is normal not to remember a game release. Fortunately, below is a practical list of games coming out this year or next year, including specific dates and launch windows.

Summer Game Fest

Sky: Children of Light on Switch (Thatgamecompany), June 29, 2021

Tribes of Midgard (Norsfell), July 27, 2021

Sable (Shedworks), September 23, 2021

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes (Supermassive Games), October 22, 2021

Lost Ark (Smilegate), fall 2021

Jurassic World: Evolution 2 (Frontier), 2021

Vampire: The Masquerade – Blood Hunt (Sharkmob), 2021

Elden Ring (From Software), January 21, 2022

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (Gearbox), early 2022

Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios), 2022

Koch Media

King’s Bounty 2 (1C Entertainment), August 24, 2021

Encased (Dark Crystal Games), September 2021

Crossfire Legion (Blackbird Interactive), 2022

Dolmen (Massive Work Studio), 2022

Gungrave GORE (Studio Iggymob), 2022

Scars Above (Mad Head Games), 2022

The Chant (Brass Token), 2022

The Last Oricru (GoldKnights), 2022

Ubisoft

Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy), September 2, 2021

Rainbow Six Extraction (Ubisoft Montreal), September 16, 2021

Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft Paris / Pune / Shanghai, Room8), November 4, 2021

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Massive Entertainment), 2022

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan), 2022

Devolver Digital

Death’s Door (Acid Nerve), July 20, 2021

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games), 2021

Tumble Time (Nopopo), 2021

Demon Throttle (Doinksoft), 2022

Trek to Yomi (Leonard Menchiari, Flying Wild Hog), 2022

Wizard with a Gun (Galvanic Games), 2022

Xbox and Bethesda

Flight Simulator on Series X | S (Asobo Studio), July 27, 2021

The Ascent (Neon Giant), July 29, 2021

Hades on Xbox and PlayStation consoles (Supergiant Games), August 13, 2021

Twelve Minutes (Luis Antonio), Aug.19, 2021

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine), August 25, 2021

Aragami 2 (Lince Works), September 17, 2021

Diablo 2: Resurrected (Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions), September 23, 2021

Battlefield 2042 (DICE), October 22, 2021

Age of Empires 4 (Relic Entertainment), October 28, 2021

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games), November 9, 2021

The Anacrusis (Stray Bombay), fall 2021

Shredders (I-Illusions), December 2021

Halo Infinite (343 Industries), late 2021

Among Us on Xbox (Innersloth), 2021

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl (GSC Game World), April 28, 2022

Redfall (Arkane Austin), summer 2022

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios), November 11, 2022

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio), 2022

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Rabbit and Bear), 2022

Party Animals (Recreate Games), 2022

Replaced (Sad Cat Studios), 2022

Slime Rancher 2 (Monomi Park), 2022

Somerville (Jumpship), 2022

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Rabbit and Bear), 2023

Square Enix

Life is Strange Remastered Collection (Deck Nine, Dontnod Entertainment), September 30, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal), October 26, 2021

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows (Square Enix Montréal), 2021

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Team Ninja), 2022

Nintendo

Worms Rumble on Switch (Team17), June 23, 2021

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 on Switch (Vicarious Visions), June 25, 2021

WarioWare: Get it Together (Nintendo EPD, Intelligent Systems), September 10, 2021

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set (CyberConnect2), September 24, 2021

Astria Ascending (Artisan Studios), September 30, 2021

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio), October 5, 2021

Metroid Dread (MercurySteam, Nintendo EPD), October 8, 2021

Mario Party Superstars (NDcube), October 29, 2021

Cruis’n Blast on Switch (Raw Thrills), Fall 2021

Shin Megami Tensei 5 (Atlus), November 12, 2021

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, November 12, 2021

Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp (WayForward), December 3, 2021

Danganronpa Decadence (Spike Chunsoft), 2021

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water remaster (Koei Tecmo), 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (Nintendo EPD), 2022

Source: GamesIndustry