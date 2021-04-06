This Tuesday, the THAT or Entertainment Software Association announced that the E3 2021 if it will take place. According to plan, it will be from June 12 to 15 this year.

This is how this well-known event, the largest around the world focused on video games, is back. However, and due to the presence of coronavirus, it will be done digitally. The traditional face-to-face format should wait for better times and it is ideal.

E3 2021 will only be held digitally

Something that THAT denied is that he will charge to see the transmission of the E3. That rumor appeared about a few days ago, and it was even mentioned that those who paid a fee would have access to exclusive demos from the companies.

Well no, it really won’t, so players can rest easy. Although the idea of ​​trial versions with early access sure attracted some, but it seems that it will not materialize.

E3 2021 will be free even for Latin America

The Entertainment Software Association He also shared the companies that will support the E3 2021. Of the console manufacturers are on board both Microsoft, on the side of Xbox, What Nintendo.

Sony with PlayStation has not been pronounced so far. But taking into account the attitude of the latter in previous years, it is likely that it will not participate. She is much more comfortable doing her own presentation separately.

Xbox, Nintendo and other companies will participate

The known list of companies that will participate is small, but includes some of the larger ones. Is it so Capcom, Koch Media, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Interactive.

It is to be imagined that Electronic arts will do your event again EA Play by his side, and maybe the same Square enix with your own. As to Bethesda Softworks, you might think that this year their announcements will be in conjunction with those of Xbox.

There are still months to go before the E3 2021. So that THAT has time to share more detailed plans, such as broadcast dates and times. Will you continue with the idea of ​​including influencers?

That was one of his plans that was criticized a lot, so it will be necessary to see if it is carried out. Ultimately, what many want to see during the E3 are the new games that will arrive this year, and in those that are to come.

