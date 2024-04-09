You can now drive a new full-fledged EV for €16,000.

Electric cars have always been very expensive. That was the reason for many not to drive one. That in itself is not strange: new technical innovations are first 'high-end' and then trickle down to the middle class. And a little later also in the 'value-for-money' corner.

We now have good news for people with 16,000 euros and the fervent desire to move electrically. That's possible from now on! Dacia has lowered the prices of the Spring. And not a cowardly rounding down, but just a wonderfully ordinary discount. Smart from Dacia Netherlands, because we 'Ollanders can appreciate a price reduction.

The Dacia Spring has never been an expensive car. Until recently you could get this upgraded Romanian senior go-kart for 21,750 euros. But Dacia has given the car a rigorous facelift. They still kept the prices too good, but they shared them. The good news is that you can get a Dacia Spring for 18,950 euros. That is a special introductory price.

€16,000 for a new full-fledged EV

The Dacia Spring is of course eligible for the SEPP subsidy. Then you get 2,950 from Het Rijk because you are so wonderfully progressive. The car will effectively cost you exactly 16,000 euros! And €16,000 for a new full-fledged EV is competitive. This makes the Dacia Spring not only the cheapest full-fledged electric car in the Netherlands, but one of the cheapest in general.

For that money you have the Dacia Spring Electric 45 Expression. So that is the entry-level model with the basic equipment. It has 44 hp and accelerates to 100 km/h in 'less than 20' seconds. To be precise, it does it in 19.1 seconds. The top speed is 125 km/h. If you drive in the Randstad it's all fine. The Expression version is perfect, because air conditioning, central door locking, electric windows, cruise control, rear parking beepers and 'Dacia Media Control' are standard.

Now also more POWER!

There is now also a Dacia Spring Electric 65 Expression. This one has the same equipment. You can recognize it by the 15-inch steel pattas instead of the 14-inch wheels. The engine has more power: 65 hp! Strangely enough, the torque is slightly lower: 113 instead of 125 Nm. The 0-100 km/h sprint is completed in 13.7 seconds. The top speed here is also 125 km/h.

If you want, you can also get the Dacia Spring Electric 65 in 'Extreme' version. This one is considerably more complete. You have electrically operated mirrors, electric rear windows, reversing camera and Dacia Media Live (with Apple CarPlay). You can recognize an Extreme by the copper-colored mirror caps. You can see those copper-colored accents in the interior, as well as the rubber seat mats.

The Dacia Spring is a success. In fact, 140,000 copies have already been sold in Europe. While many cars sell slightly less well each year, it is the other way around with the Dacia Spring. Last year (2023) was the most successful year for the compact crossover with 61,803 copies. There are already 3,400 of them on the road in our country. With these low prices, a large number will be added.

