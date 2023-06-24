Do you want to watch an F1 race via Viaplay but not necessarily a subscription? Then you can now.

It’s all a thing with those subscriptions these days. To be able to participate in the conversation, you must have a subscription to Spotify, Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and of course Viaplay. That’s pretty much in the papers every month.

If you are not an inveterate F1 fan and want to watch an individual race without a subscription, that was actually not possible until now. Not with Dutch commentary anyway. However, there is now a new option: you can pay to watch a single race via Viaplay.

This is not done via Viaplay itself, but via KPN. So you have to be a customer there. They then offer the opportunity to buy an individual race. That in itself is a nice idea, until you see the price. You pay €12 to watch one single race via Viaplay.

That is only € 4 cheaper than a monthly cancellable Viaplay subscription, which also includes a lot of other things. Moreover, you already have a subscription to F1 TV for € 8 per month. You can also simply opt for Dutch commentary by Melroy and Nelson.

So we have to conclude that €12 for a single race on Viaplay is not a very interesting deal. And if you only want to watch the Zandvoort GP, you don’t have to pull out your wallet at all. It is simply free and can be viewed for free via the NOS.

