May or may not? In Germany there is currently a discussion about E10 petrol.

The Germans are not convinced. Will we continue to supply E10 petrol at the pump or not? In the Netherlands, this form of petrol has now become established. If you fill up with Euro95, you will automatically receive petrol in combination with bio-ethanol in your tank. If you don’t want that, or your scooter, motorcycle or car can’t handle it, then you have to rely on Euro98 (E5) which does not contain bio-ethanol.

There is no discussion about this in the Netherlands, but there is in Germany. It has not so much to do with the quality of the fuel, but with bioethanol itself. To end famine worldwide, it would be a shame to process the stuff into a fuel. Instead, the processing should be used for food applications only.

Should this decision be made in Germany, E10 bio-ethanol will disappear from the pump and the Germans will once again fill up with pure Euro95 without additives. Whether it will actually happen remains to be seen. Not everyone is a fan of the measure. The whole idea of ​​adding bioethanol is to make the fuel cleaner. With the disappearance of the ‘green’ fuel, kilometers traveled by vehicles in Germany are becoming more polluting. After all, it is still much too early for a transition to the fully electric car.

It may be better for your car to fill up with Euro95 without bioethanol, but the ADAC fears fuel price increases in Germany if this happens. That is what the organization says to Focus. Gasoline with bioethanol is about six cents cheaper in the Germans compared to fuel without the stuff.

