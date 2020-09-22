new Delhi: “Ghalib and Kabir too! Your name is very interesting. Well tell me what do you want?” The lawyer with whom Chief Justice SA Bobde asked this question was named Ghalib Kabir. As interesting as the lawyer’s name was, his case was as interesting and equally interesting was the action in the court.

Replying to the court’s question, Ghalib said – “Our petition is to implement electronic voting in the country.” After this, the lawyer kept speaking but his voice disappeared. In fact, these days all the hearing in the court is going on through video conferencing. Such technical problems often arise in it.

The judges were patient for a while. But the lawyer’s voice was not clear. After all, the Chief Justice presiding over the Bench said, “Look, this is the situation. We are unable to listen to you and you want every voter in the country to get electronic voting.”

After listening to the judges, the lawyer tried to answer. But the judge was also not convinced about the petition. The three judges of the bench discussed for a while and said, “This is not a matter in which the court orders. Such a decision has to be taken by the government. You can give a memorandum to the government.”

During the hearing, the court told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta associated with video conferencing that if the petitioner submits the memorandum to the government, then a proper decision should be taken after considering it. With this, the court settled the case.

Amid the uproar over the farmers’ bill, Harivansh tea, fasting… will anyone write a new chapter in the politics of Bihar!