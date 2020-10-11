When the COVID-19 pandemic began, anyone who went to the hospital respiratory insufficiency was automatically suspected of suffering from the disease, “and more if he presented elevated plasma levels of D-dimer. However, the same clinic may correspond to a pulmonary thromboembolism (PE)”, Specifies the team of intensivist Diego Franch-Llasat in the last issue of Intensive medicine.

Hence their surprise when the center where they work, the Virgen de la Cinta Hospital, in Tortosa, received in less than ten days (from April 22 to 30) four patients with severe PE who, however, had given negative in PCR and IgM and IgG antibody serologies. “We were struck by the high number of cases in such a short time. In the last three years, in our ICU we have admitted an average of seven PTSD per year without a special higher incidence during the month of April. The vascular theory of COVID-19 patients had already gained momentum, so initially we suspected that they could be PTSD secondary to the disease itself”, They say. All of them were treated with heparin and their evolution was satisfactory.

The cause could be sedentary lifestyle

Having ruled out the possibility that they were infected with coronavirus, “we were still struck by the fact that young people, just because they were confined at home, suffered from severe PTSD.” Until in half of venous thromboembolic events, they explain, a causal factor may not be identified. “The remaining 50% are caused by clinical or environmental factors, transient or prolonged, that additively induce states of venous stasis, hypercoagulability and endothelial damage. The main risk factors include surgery, the immobilization and the Cancer. Other associated factors would be obesity, the history of venous thromboembolic events, the inflammatory diseases and the genetic factors”, They add.

The study of genetic factors did not reveal significant alterations in this case, but, after analyzing the patients in depth, they deduced that PTSD could have been caused by a forced sedentary life due to confinement decreed by the Government on March 14: “We then asked ourselves if immobility secondary to confinement could justify this peak incidence of PTSD in our ICU.

In subsequent investigations, three of the four patients confessed to having been sitting more than eight hours a day on average in recent weeks, although none said they had stayed more than two hours in a row without getting up. “These three patients had at least overweight and one of them had history of deep vein thrombosis and one recent minor surgery. The other patient reported having sat for an average of six hours a day and was the only one of the four who presented abnormal coagulation study which resulted in a positive lupus antibody, causing hypercoagulability states ”.

Venous stasis

To explain this phenomenon, the New Zealand Institute of Medical Research, coined the term in 2003 ‘e-thrombosis’ in an article published in European Respiratory Journal after a few years ago a higher incidence of PTSD was observed in passengers who had made transoceanic flights. According to the Tortosa team of experts, “prolonged immobility favors venous stasis in the veins of the lower extremities decrease the compressive effect of muscle contraction on the veins. There are also data suggesting a increased hypercoagulability and endothelial dysfunction. These thrombi can detach and move until they impact the pulmonary venous system causing PTE ”.

If other risk factors are added to this prolonged immobility, such as being overweight, a history of venous thromboembolic disease, and thrombophilia, the probability of PTE increases. However, they clarify that their conclusion is “a simple clinical observation, although we believe that it is plausible and We are not talking about causality but about association”.

To end their presentation, experts recommend a more active life in case of being subjected to a new confinement: “In the event of a new outbreak of the pandemic, we must be attentive to this possibility and the Public Health Services should consider recommending the exercise at home. In the future and if the telecommuting it is established as a work option, we must bear in mind this serious disease and its prevention ”.