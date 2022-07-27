On the occasion of the recent French Formula 1 Grand Prix, Alpine presented E-Ternité, an all-electric version of the A110, to the home crowd to celebrate the sixtieth anniversary of the historic Dieppe-based model. There is no production planned for what is destined to remain a prototype, but since it is a conversion from the thermal model, E-Ternité presents several distinctive and noteworthy solutions for an electric car. The design choices also provide some clues of the path that Alpine intends to pursue with future battery-powered models arriving in the coming years.

Philppe VaretHead of Advanced Engineering and Innovation for Alpine, explains a FormulaPassion.it the line of thought behind E-Ternité: “We developed this prototype to celebrate sixty years of the Alpine A110. We are very proud to present this car, because it fully represents the spirit of Alpine. The key points of the project are lightness and agility, also maximizing the components derived from the Renault Megane. This is why several parts from the new electric Megane can be found on E-Ternité. It could be said that it is a mix between the Alpine A110 and the new Megane ”. The choice of a powertrain with limited power for weight containment is one of the characteristic features of the electric A110: “We have the same battery and electric motor as the Megane with 178 kW and 300 Nm of torque. One might think that this is too little for a sports car, but the goal was to break the vicious circle typical of battery electric cars. Generally, high performance is desired, which is equivalent to high power, which however implies a larger accumulator and an increase in weight. A heavy car, however, is not ideal for reaching performance targets and for this reason a vicious circle is triggered ”.

The technicians of the French company therefore aimed to preserve a competitive power / weight ratio rather than enhance the absolute power of E-Ternité. The choice therefore fell on a small battery, with a capacity of 60 kWh but still able to guarantee a respectable autonomy of 420 km, against the 550 km of the thermal A110. The power of the electric version of 178 kW is less than the 220 kW of the starting model, as is the weight / power ratio of 0.13 kW / kg against 0.20 kW / kg of the unit with combustion engine. However, a two-speed dual-clutch gearbox optimizes the output of the electric motor by limiting the gaps in power which, combined with the containment of weight and the readiness of delivery typical of electric torque, allow E-Ternité to achieve acceleration performance. comparable with the thermal A110. A remarkable result since it is a pure adaptation and not a car designed to work with an electric powertrain: “This concept was born precisely to break this vicious circle“, Varet continues. “TOWe have adopted a smaller engine, not really suitable for a sport-city car. For this reason, there is also a double gear transmission, with the possibility in this way to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.4 seconds, very similar to the version with the combustion engine. The maximum speed is instead 250 km / h ”.

Of undoubted interest is the location of the accumulator modules on board the E-Ternité, which deriving from a thermal platform does not have a space dedicated to housing the battery in the lower part. The accumulator was thus separated into two sub-batteries, allocated in the front and rear compartments with the individual modules coupled in a sandwich structure and wedged vertically and horizontally in the narrow volumes available: “The battery modules are the same as the Renault Megane, but obviously the distribution is different. On the Megane we have twelve modules distributed on the lower flat floor, while on E-ternité we have four modules at the front and eight at the rear. At the rear we have two cooling plates for cooling, because the modules are coupled and distributed in a sandwich, two by two one above the other. Three pairs are arranged vertically, while two are horizontal ”.

Despite the lack of production plans, E-Ternité nevertheless represents an important step in the electrification path taken by Alpine. The A110 full-electric prototype will allow the Dieppe-based technicians to gain experience with the electric platform, in order to direct future projects within the collaboration with Lotus: “We are working with Lotus on the next electric cars. There is no production planned for E-ternité, but it is an opportunity for us to learn what an electric sports car is. This experience is important for us, to introduce our points of view and our technical requests in the relationship with Lotus, to maintain Alpine’s DNA in future projects ”.