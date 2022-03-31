There Bologna Fair hosts the first edition of E-Tech Europethe European Electrical and Electronic Technologies Exhibition & Conference, scheduled for 12 and 13 April 2022. The event is dedicated to electrification and electronics for the production of electric vehicles.

During the festival, in an exhibition area of ​​over 12,000 square metersthe participating companies showcase the best of technologies and international production, revealing the multiple opportunities offered by the e-mobility revolution.

E-Tech Europe of Bologna, what it is

The unprecedented E-Tech Europen event (the full name is the European Electrical and Electronic Technologies Exhibition & Conference), which takes place in Emilia Romagna at the Bologna Fiera spaces, is dedicated to innovative electrical and electronic technologies applied to electric mobility.

E-Tech Europe poster of Bologna 2022

In addition, they take part in the Emilian kermesse 200 companies who focus their business on electric mobility. The exhibition in the two days of the fair concerns theelectronicsthe mechanicsL’electromechanicali materialsi systems and of software for the production of electric vehicles.

Mazda MX-30 electric motor

Therefore, at E-Tech Europe in Bologna we talk about: powertrains, drivetrains, new architectures for the automotive, batteries, inverters and converters, electric motors and electric winding technologies, supercapacitors, metals, minerals and innovative materials (lithium, nickel , cobalt, manganese, copper, silicon, graphite, graphene, composites, etc.), components, equipment and machinery, engineering, design, services, etc.

E-Tech Europe 2022, electric mobility fair program

E-Tech 2022 hosts conferences, company meetings, workshops, annual meetings of associations and institutions, seminars and other business meetings. On the opening day the April 12 the World E-Tech Conference 2022.

Renault Mégane E-TECH Electric engine and battery

The E-Tech Europe 2022 program in Bologna provides for theauto exhibition, motorcycles and electric bicycles and other electric vehicles. Also within the event visitors can try the vehicles on display are free of charge, in a dedicated area track called the Electric Paddockset up in the outdoor area adjacent to the exhibition hall of the Bologna Fair.

E-Tech Europe 2022 thematic areas and exhibition

As far as the E-TECH 2022 exhibition is concerned, it is developed in 5 thematic exhibitions: Battery Industry Europe 2022 (Battery industry and manufacturing technologies); Supercap Europe 2022 (Supercapacitors / ultracapacitors), EvTech Europe 2022 (Technologies, innovative materials and components for the electric vehicle industry), E-Motors Europe 2022 (Electric motors and windings), E-Metals & Materials 2022 (Metals, minerals and advanced materials for industry).

Electric hypercar Extreme Lightning on display at E-Tech Europe 2022

One of the most important spaces is represented by theE-Tech Supercar & E-Motorcycles Showwhere for the first time it is possible to see the highly anticipated hypercar live Extreme Lightning and other models of e-supercars and electric motorcycles. In Bologna there is also Manifattura Automobili Torino which exhibits the hypercar Aspark Owl.

Extreme Lightning Photo, exhibited at E-Tech Europe

The tests of new electric cars!

