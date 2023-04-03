Residents of Paris have decided with an overwhelming majority that electric scooters should disappear from the streets. Although only a small proportion of Parisians showed up in a binding referendum, the mayor has promised to adopt the result.

Some 103,000 residents (7.46 percent) attended the vote, which is watched with interest throughout Europe. More than 89 percent of voters voted for a ban. The electric shared vehicles must have disappeared from the city within five months.

Paris is the first European capital to take shared scooters off the streets again. “On September 1, there will be no more self-service scooters in Paris,” said socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo. She called on residents in advance to vote for the ban. The scooters are often randomly placed on the street, sometimes skimming past pedestrians and are not at all as environmentally friendly as assumed.

15,000 steps in the city

Proponents of the e-steps, however, do not think the result is representative, because so few people came to vote. “Parisians have shown that they are not interested in this subject at all,” said one right-wing party. It states that 400,000 residents now have to look for alternative transport. See also Meta plans to launch virtual currency, says newspaper

The three companies that offer the 15,000 e-scooters in the city have long tried to fight the ban. They are afraid that it will affect other cities in France and perhaps elsewhere in Europe. Particularly in France, there has been a fierce debate about shared scooters lately.

Last week the age limit was raised to 14 years and the fines for misconduct on the scooters have been increased considerably, because the country has to contend with many accidents and nuisance. In Paris alone, e-scooters were involved in 408 accidents last year, killing 3 people and injuring 459 people.

Still banned in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, most e-scooters are prohibited on public roads. Apart from a few tests, they are not offered here as a means of public transport. New legislation is expected to come into force in January 2024, which will better regulate electric vehicles. Great Britain also has strict rules for e-scooters. They are allowed in most other European countries and are widely available for short trips, especially in cities.

