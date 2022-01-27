E-sports Three young Finnish e-sports stars have already earned more than 14 million euros – Finland also ranks high on the list of countries’ earnings

The Executive Director of the E-Sports Association explains the reason for Finland’s tremendous success.

Betting company OLBG recently released research the world’s best-earning e-sports countries and e-athletes.

According to the study, Finland is the tenth most successful country in the world when measuring the combined tournament earnings of e-athletes.

Over the years, 1,693 Finnish professional players have raised a total of EUR 24 million in tournament winnings.

Executive Director of the Finnish Electronic Sports Association SEUL Miika Pulkkinen explains the reason behind the amazing readings.

“There is one video game in the world, Dota 2, where you earn more than anywhere else, and Finland happens to be very successful in that game. Or there are a few players, ”says Pulkkinen.

The CEO refers to Jesse “JerAx” to Vainikka, Topias “Topson” to Taavitsainen and Lasse “Matumbama” to Urpalainen, which are at the top ten on the OLBG player list.

Wreath has earned EUR 5.6 million from tournaments, Taavitsainen 4.9 million and Urpalainen 3.9 million. All three play the name in their own Dota 2 strategy game.

“They have received such large million-dollar pots in Finland that the full picture of Finnish e-sports success [maiden listaus] unfortunately does not give. On the other hand, being successful in bigger species is always great news, ”Pulkkinen praises.

“If you win the world championship in Dota 2, you’ll probably earn more than winning five world championships in many other games.”

During the gaming career, most of the earnings of e-athletes come from individual prize pools, but today salaries are already starting to become a significant source of money.

In Dota 2, the earnings model is largely focused on tournaments and success, but in League of Legends, for example, you earn money. However, the level of salaries can only be guessed at, as they are not public information.

Maiden the United States tops the list (156 million), followed by China (132 million) and South Korea (93 million).

Of the Nordic countries, Sweden and Denmark, like Finland, surprise with their high investments. Sweden is fifth and Denmark is sixth.

According to Pulkkinen, in Sweden and Denmark the total amount is built more evenly than in Finland. The top of e-athletes is wider in the country.

“There are clubs that play in several games on top of the world. The growth opportunities for players in their own country are much better when there are large organizations in the country. The e-sports ecosystem in Sweden and Denmark has actually always been ahead of Finland, ”says Pulkkinen.

“Individual star flights have reached the top in Finland, but the key to long-term success has been found much better in Sweden and Denmark.”

Regrettable statistics The OLBG survey is the amount of tournament earnings collected by women. Only three female players have earned more than € 100,000 in prize money in their careers.

According to Pulkkinen, it has been more difficult for women to have the opportunity to show their skills and join different teams throughout their careers. The phenomenon is particularly evident at the lower levels of the species.

“Female players have been discriminated against in a certain way in the sport. Women have to be much better to get on the team than male players in the same situation, ”the CEO regrets.

“The matter has been researched somewhat, but no clear reason has been found as to why women have beaten so little. There is no obstacle to it in terms of physics – they have the same starting point to succeed in video games. I think it’s more for cultural reasons. ”