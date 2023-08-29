E-sports | Russia: Russian country codes will be put back into use in e-sports

According to Russia, the international umbrella organization of electronic sports IESF organized a vote on the matter. IESF is currently organizing world championships in Romania.

Russian players are again allowed to compete in e-sports tournaments with country codes, says the Russian e-sports federation in a press release.

According to a Russian news release, the international umbrella organization of electronic sports IESF has decided to give the Russian national e-sports team the opportunity to participate in competitions again using its own flag, name and national anthem.

According to the release, the IESF had organized a vote on the matter, in which 32 representatives supported the return of Russian competitors to the arenas. 13 opposed the decision, while 25 abstained.

IESF is currently organizing world championships in Romania. The previous world championships were held last November in Bali. At that time, Russian e-athletes had to participate in competitions as neutrals.

of the IESF websites according to the competition officially started in Iasi, Romania on Friday with the opening ceremony. Representatives of 111 countries from six continents will participate in the Games.

The 15th World Championship is scheduled to end on September 4.

Russian athletes has been banned from participating in several sports since Russia launched its large-scale offensive in Ukraine in February last year.

President of IESF, Romanian-American Vlad Marinescu is also the director of the International Judo Federation IJF.

Ukraine boycotted the World Judo Championships held in Qatar in May after the IJF allowed judokas from Russia and Belarus to compete.

The IJF allows Russian and Belarusian judokas to participate in the World Championships in Doha as so-called neutral athletes without country codes. Previously, they had been banned from participating in IJF events due to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

According to Ukraine, many of Russia’s competitors had military connections.