Riyadh (WAM)

The electronic sports team is participating in the World Federation of Electronic Sports Championship, which begins tomorrow, Tuesday, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and continues until December 16, with the participation of more than 250 male and female players representing more than 50 countries.

The mission is headed by Saeed Ali Al-Taher, Secretary-General of the Electronic Sports Federation.

The tournament competitions will be held in 5 strategic electronic games, while the national team launches its participation today, through Abdullah Al-Eryani, through the game “Street Fighter”, which is held with the participation of 33 countries, while Saeed Al-Yamahi will participate in the team’s second participation tomorrow, through the football tournament. Electronic, which is held with the participation of 31 countries.

Saeed Ali Al-Taher stressed that participation in the World Federation Championship will be the best preparation for our players before the Asian e-Football Cup, which will be held simultaneously with the main tournament, in Doha next January, as well as participation in the Future Games in the Republic of Tatarstan at the end of next February.

He added: In light of the various international and regional participations, the Electronic Sports Federation continues its preparations to launch the first edition of the local league, which includes a number of games, and in turn contributes to supporting our players before their foreign participations.