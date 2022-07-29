E-sports | Giant e-sports events are slipping to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, enthusiasts are worried – “Few care about concepts like human dignity”

Wealthy Middle Eastern countries are taking over esports, which worries players and fans.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been diligently practicing sports washing in recent years, i.e. using sports to improve their public image internationally, to strengthen the position of the administration nationally and to hide human rights problems.

In July, the Danish e-sports giant Blast revealed that the mega-event The World Final will take place in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi.

“The World Final follows in the footsteps of popular sports such as the UFC, F1 and the NBA in hosting major events in Abu Dhabi, and the remarkable Etihad Arena provides the perfect stage for our event,” CEO of Blast Premier Charlotte Kenny said the e-sports media Dexterton by.

The e-sports organization Nigma Galaxy also has its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Many internationally followed sports events have been organized in the city and sports and holiday centers have been built, the construction of which has used cheap labor from poor countries.

Human rights organizations have criticized countries for, among other things, that the death penalty is still used there and that homosexuality and transgenderism are a crime.

According to Dexerton, who follows e-sports, the ethical situation is very worrying.

“Nowadays, the only ones who can really afford to invest in the speculative, unstable economy of esports are corrupt governments and mega-corporations, entities that care little about concepts like human dignity,” respected esports journalist Richard Lewis write.

For example, the tournament organizer ESL is owned by Savvy Gaming Group, which in turn is part of the Saudi Arabian government investment fund. Saudi Arabia’s state investment fund PIF is connected directly to the country’s top management, i.e. the crown prince to Mohammed bin Salman.

Finnish e-sports media e-sport.org wrote in his January article that Savvy Gaming Group bought Faceit, ESL and Dreamhack and stated that the resulting company is practically the largest event organizer in the world, under which practically all the largest CS:GO events run.

PIF is also involved in golf, which has received a lot of criticism On the LIV professional tour. In turn, the Premier League football club Newcastle was transferred to Saudi Arabian ownership in October, and in June the team got new kits with the same coloring as the Saudi Arabian national team.

Saudi Arabia has been criticized for military actions in Yemen and for suppressing dissidents. There is a crown prince also held responsible a journalist from Saudi Arabia Jamal Khashoggi dismemberment.

E-sports slipping into the hands of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates has caused concern and opposition among players and fans.

In February, the video game company Ubisoft announced that it would hold one of its Major Rainbow 6 tournaments in Abu Dhabi.

The publication raised questions about the safety of gay and trans players in the tournament, as well as more general opposition to the questionable tournament location in terms of human rights. In the end, it was decided to change the tournament venue.

In 2020, League of Legends’ LEC was about to partner with the city of Neom in Saudi Arabia, but canceled the deal due to extremely negative reception. It tells about it, among other things Polygon– website shop.

Neom is being built in the province of Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia. It is designed to attract tourists with smart city technology. The construction of the city was preceded by forced relocations of citizens.