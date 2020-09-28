Upgrade
E-sports Encen’s Counter-Strike coach got more than a year banned from cheating, caught using a bug

Bhavi Mandalia
September 28, 2020
in World
0

The ban was imposed on Esic (Esports Integrity Commission), which oversees the ethics of e-sports.

Counter-Strike: Coach of Encen, the most successful Finnish team in the Global Offensive shooting game Slavic “Twista” Räsänen has received a 15.75 month ban on trustees.

The ban on editors was issued by the e-sports ethic watchdog Esic (Esports Integrity Commission). Räsänen was caught using an irregular bug, a programming error, in 2017. With the help of the bug, the coach was able to place himself on the map anywhere and follow the game from different camera angles without noticing the opposing team.

Räsänen used the bug in two different tournaments to coach a Finnish team called Igame.

In addition to Räsänen, on Monday, Esic issued executive bans to 36 coaches who had used the bug. Some of them serve as coaches for Counter-Strike’s top teams.

Ence shelved Räsänen in mid-September, when Räsänen was connected to the scam for the first time. Ence said On Twitter comment in more detail in the coming days.

Ence is ranked 18th on the game’s world list. The team finished second in the Counter-Strike value tournament in March last year.

.

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

