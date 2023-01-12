By stating that the Ministry of Sport will not allocate resources to the segment, former volleyball player and current Minister Ana Moser provoked an important discussion. Understand

“Electronic sport is an entertainment industry”, said minister Ana Moser when justifying the reason for not intending to allocate resources from the portfolio to the segment. The speech generated negative reactions from several categories and agreement from others. Whatever the understanding of the Ministry of Sports, the question about the allocation of public funds to e-sports is totally valid.

Electronic games are gaining the status of sports in other countries and their practitioners are considered athletes. However, the practice requires equipment that is only provided by private companies and even competitions are organized by institutions that, in a way, elitize the activity. It wouldn’t have to be like that.

South Korea, the birthplace of e-Sports, is an example of how the government can support athletes. So much so that it has already invested 1.88 billion euros, including sums from the Ministry of Culture and Busan City Hall. In addition, the country has initiatives for the internationalization of competitions, contributing to the payment of prize amounts.

E-sports is considered a local economic driver that contributes to South Korea’s international exposure through the gaming industry. In Korean universities, like what happens with high-level athletes in court sports in the US, places are also reserved for players. Since 2015, Chung-Aung University selects candidates for its Department of Sports Sciences from athletes in mainstream sports.

In Brazil, even though there is a lack of public resources to promote performance improvement in almost all sports, demanding funds for e-sports may seem out of the question. However, it is necessary to think about the segment’s ecosystem, which is no joke. The gamer public exceeds 70% of the population of the Brazilian population, according to a report by Newzoo. Fostering this market would be interesting even to expand the tax collection base. By instituting public policies, the government would also help to combat the prejudice and marginalization of e-sports athletes today.

According to Ana Moser, “electronic games are not unpredictable, they are designed by a digital, cybernetic programming, a closed programming, different from sports”. This view demonstrates ignorance of the world of technology and its tools. An electronic game today can be much more unpredictable than some conventional sports. With the advance of investments in the area, there are already doubts about conventional sports being played in digital environments in the near future.