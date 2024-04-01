E-sports | Antti Virolainen witnessed his son Aleksi's historic victory in Denmark: “Incredibly proud and happy”

Those close to them witnessed the biggest victory of Aleksi Virolainen's career on the spot. Antti's father is now talking about his mood.

Finnish Counter-Strike-for the sake of Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen the historic major prize tournament victory was followed by a large number of Finns via the network, but also on the spot in Copenhagen.

In the sold-out Royal Arena, the matches were excited by, among others, Virolainen's loved ones, from parents to girlfriends and friends. The Estonian's father is a reporter for Ilta-Sanomie Antti Virolainenwho answered the phone from Copenhagen Airport on Monday.

“As a father, I am incredibly proud and happy for Aleks. I have followed very closely the amount of downs he has made throughout his career and especially recently. And now he finally achieves this. In the past, just getting to the majors was a crazy thing for him… and now winning!”

“We went here to win, when in Katowice 2019 every victory was an achievement. Now there was such an attitude that you always have to win the next game. That it (championship) will come from there. They had terrible credit.”

In the Katowice 2019 tournament, the ENCE team led by Virolainen, who started playing as an underdog, sensationally made it to the finals. We talked about the Cinderella story and the “Miracle of Katowice”.

This action-packed selfie was taken after the final. Aleksi Virolainen is the major champion!

Estonian parents and girlfriend were there throughout the playoffs. In addition to enjoying the tournament atmosphere, time was also spent with the hero himself, for example at joint dinners.

“Following the matches was unbearable, even though I didn't always understand everything. However, when everything turned into a win in the end, nothing is better than that. I enjoy the result!”

As soon as the championship was decided, Virolainen rushed from the stage to the front row, where in addition to his girlfriend and parents, a large group of friends were waiting. After quick hugs, the hero jumped back on stage to give comments and more.

The Estonian hugs his loved ones:

“After the finals, I went for a spin with my wife at the afterparty. We greeted Aleks and his teammates, who have slowly become familiar here. However, we quickly left the young people there to do some jumping music.”

Five years ago, when Aleksi Virolainen won the major silver, not only the parents but also the Finnish star's two older sisters were excited on the spot. This time, the sisters were not on the trip.

“As soon as the opportunity arises, some kind of gathering will be held to celebrate this achievement with a larger group,” father Virolainen mused.

“The Royal Arena is already empty. Now let's take oxygen. Aleksi's Iitu mother is known to be her son's biggest fan”.

Antti Virolainen is a long-time journalist who has witnessed all kinds of events around the world during his extensive career. He can't help but radiate the atmosphere of the CS tournament.

“On the spot, the commotion is absolutely insane. I've been to dozens of value competitions in different sports, but in this sport the atmosphere is absolutely unique.”

In addition to Metel, he was surprised by the popularity he received. Many fans came to ask for a picture together with “Aleksib's father”.

“Every three meters! I've taken part in probably a hundred selfies here. Aleksi is really popular that he is praised. Even the fans of the rival team FaZe seemed to appreciate him a lot.”

27 year old The international Na'Vi team led by the Estonian defeated FaZe Clan 2–1 in the final. The Estonian is the first Finnish player to win a CS major.