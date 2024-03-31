E-sports | Aleksi Virolainen, 27, won the world's largest Counter-Strike tournament – prize pool over 450,000 euros

Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen's team won about 460,000 euros from Counter-Strike's biggest tournament.

Finnish Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen the Na'Vi team led by has won the one played in Denmark Counter-Strike 2 -game's major tournament, the PGL Major Copenhagen.

The Major is the biggest and most prestigious tournament in the game. In the finals, Na'Vi defeated world number one FaZe Clan 2–1 (13–9 Ancient, 2–13 Mirage, 13–3 Inferno).

The Estonian team pocketed around 460,000 euros from the win, as well as tournament spots for the Blast Premier World Final 2024 and Esports World Cup 2024 tournaments.

The 27-year-old Estonian is the first Finnish major winner in history. It is also by far the most significant achievement of his career.

Best The three-way final started with FaZe choosing Ancient, where Na'Vi practically led the match from start to finish. The Estonian team led the map at best 7–4 and 10–5, but the victory was secured with a 13–9 result.

Especially the Na'Vi players Justinas “jL” Lekavicius stood out in Ancient by taking multiple critical round wins for his team. Also Estonian and Valery “b1t” Vakhovsky played excellently in Ancient.

Mirage was the complete opposite of the first map. FaZe was overwhelmingly superior from the first round. At times the game looked as if Na'Vi players weren't even on the game server. Or if they were, the screen must have been closed. FaZe took the map crushing score 13–2.

The final was decided in the legendary Inferno. Na'Vi started convincingly as the police, winning as many as seven rounds before FaZe opened up their points account. The Estonian team was not startled by this and took two more round wins before the change of sides. After Na'Vi won the pistol round as attackers, the game was practically patted. The Estonian's historic major championship was sealed with a final score of 13–3.

Championship in Na'Vi, who won, in addition to an Estonian, a Romanian plays Mihail “iM” Ivanthe Lithuanian Lekavicius and the Ukrainians Vakhovski and Ihor “w0nderful” Zhdanov. With the exception of Vakhovski, the Major championship was the first of their careers.

Finland finally got the long-awaited and much-needed major championship. Below were two silvers: Aleksi “allu” Jalli brought the first in spring 2015 and ENCE the second in spring 2019. Virolainen and Jalli both played for ENCE in 2019.

The Estonian will go down in the history books with his team as the first ever CS2 major winner. Previous majors were played with CS:GO in the years 2013–2023.

Na'Vi's Journey to Major Champion 1st block stage Didn't play because he got a direct spot for the second stage 2nd block stage 13–10 vs. Mongolz (1–0)

13–11 vs. G2 Esports (2–0)

1–2 vs. Team Spirit (2–1)

1–2 vs. Cloud9 (2–2)

2–1 vs. G2 Esports (semi-final)

2–0 vs. FaZe Clan (Final)

in Denmark in the organized Major, in addition to Virolainen, Finns played Jimi “Jimpphat” Salorepresented by Mouz, was eliminated in the quarterfinals. Eetu “sAw” Sahan coached by Heroic, the journey ended in the second group stage. The Polish team of the Finnish ENCE organization was already eliminated in the first group stage.

The second major tournament of 2024 will be held in Shanghai from the 1st to the 15th. december As the reigning champion, Na`Vi does not get a direct tournament spot, so in the fall the team plays in the qualifiers like other teams.