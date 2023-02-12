E-sports | A true underdog triumphed in the Starcraft 2 finals in Katowice

China’s Li “Oliveira” Peinan took down South Korea’s Cho “Maru” Seong-ju in the finals in convincing fashion.

Starcraft 2 game the most prestigious tournament saw a story that not many would have believed before the start of the games. The Chinese who played as the underdog Li “Oliveira” Peinan namely knocked down one of the toughest players in the world and one of the pre-favorites of the tournament, the South Korean Cho “Maru” Seong-jun in the final game I scored 4–1.

Cho only managed to take the first map in the final series, after which Li’s winning streak towards the championship began.

It is the most prestigious victory of Li’s career so far on international playing fields. Katowice is called the Starcraft 2 world championship, and that’s what it is, in everything but the name. In the past, he has dominated the Chinese Starcraft 2 field relatively sovereignly, but he has not managed to lift the trophies of major international tournaments before this.

Lin’s journey towards the championship started in the group games with the worst possible result of all the players leading to the continuation. Namely, he had won two matches and lost three and advanced to the next round only due to map difference.

In the same group, Li was left behind by, among others, the young French Terran Clément “Clem” Desplanches and South Korean Terran Kim “Cure” Doh-wook.

In the next two rounds, Li took down perhaps the toughest Terran players in Europe, first taking a 3-1 win Gabriel Raffaele “HeRoMaRinE” from Segat and then a tight 3–2 win Riccardo “Reynor” from Romit.

In the semi-finals, the Chinese surprise Li knocked down the Korean protoss in a still impressive model Kim “herO” Joon-hon map wins 3–1.

Finnish reigning Katowice champion Joona “Serral” Sotala defeated a Korean zerg player in the quarterfinals Shin “RagnaroK” for Hee-beom.

For his win, Peinan received 150,000 dollars (about 140,000 euros). Cho earned 71,000 dollars (about 66,000 euros) in his second place.